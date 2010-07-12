Ad
euobserver
Ex-commissioner Joe Borg spies another maritime job after his time with the EU executive (Photo: 'Folk Songs for Little Sailors' album cover (1966))

Ship Ahoy! Lobby firm buys up EU maritime officials

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Transparency campaigners are worried that a PR outfit that lobbies the EU on maritime issues has "bought up the top of the EU's maritime department lock, stock and barrel."

The alert comes as Malta's Joe Borg, the commissioner responsible for maritime affairs and fisheries until last year, gets set to start work with Fipra, a PR consultancy actively lobbying on maritime issues, whose main office is about 100 yards from the commission's headquarters in Brussels.

On 11 June, the com...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Ex-commissioner Joe Borg spies another maritime job after his time with the EU executive (Photo: 'Folk Songs for Little Sailors' album cover (1966))

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections