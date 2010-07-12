Ship Ahoy! Lobby firm buys up EU maritime officials

Transparency campaigners are worried that a PR outfit that lobbies the EU on maritime issues has "bought up the top of the EU's maritime department lock, stock and barrel."

The alert comes as Malta's Joe Borg, the commissioner responsible for maritime affairs and fisheries until last year, gets set to start work with Fipra, a PR consultancy actively lobbying on maritime issues, whose main office is about 100 yards from the commission's headquarters in Brussels.

On 11 June, the com...