euobserver
Further UN talks on Kosovo are scheduled for 19 December (Photo: Wikipedia)

Kosovo to aim for 'coordinated' declaration of independence

EU Political
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

With diplomatic efforts led by the US, the EU and Russia on the final status of Kosovo now exhausted, the EU is setting itself on a pragmatic course, which could see the breakaway province of Serbia becoming independent as a result of a "coordinated" procedure with the international community.\n \nOn Monday (10 December), the diplomatic trio is going to report back to the United Nations Secretary General, stating that the negotiations between Belgrade and Pristina have failed to result in a c...

Tags

euobserver

