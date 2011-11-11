Ad
MEPs protesting against censorship in Hungary (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

EU charter creating 'confusion' on human rights

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Two years after the European Charter of Fundamental Rights became part of the EU treaty, its confusing application has created problems for press freedom, minority and asylum seekers' rights, human rights czar Thomas Hammarberg told this website.

The EU charter covers much of the same rights enshrined in an older European Convention on Human Rights, which applies to all 48 members of the Strasbourg-based Council of Europe and its European Court of Human Rights - an appeal body of last r...

