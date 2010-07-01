EU and Turkey accession talks advance at snail's pace

EU countries have agreed to open a minor chapter in Turkey accession talks, in a move portrayed as proof of EU commitment following US criticism of Europe's treatment of Ankara.
EU officials went to great lengths to reassure Turkey that the opening of negotiations in the field of food safety and veterinary health is a significant step forward in the enlargement negotiations, which began in December 2004.
"These are technical issues, but they carry great political importance as w...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here