Merkel promises 'fair' solution on EU constitution

German chancellor Angela Merkel has said she is determined to find a way out of the EU's institutional impasse before Berlin gives up the bloc's presidency at the end of next month.

Speaking before a meeting with Austrian leader Alfred Gusenbauer on Monday (28 May), Mrs Merkel said that it was important to her that "a fair compromise" is found.

The chancellor went on to add that it is not only those who do not want certain elements in the treaty who should be setting the tone.

...