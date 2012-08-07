Ad
euobserver
Romania's judges sought international protection twice in just a few weeks (Photo: Scott*)

Romanian court under 'shocking' political pressure

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

A European advisory panel of constitutional judges on Tuesday (7 August) said it is "shocked" by the political being pressure put on Romania's top court, pending a decision on a referendum aimed at impeaching the president.

"It is for me surprising, and even shocking, that for the second time in a short period of time the constitutional court of a member state of the Council of Europe and the European Union feels obliged to appeal to the Venice Commission in order to protect its indepen...

euobserver

