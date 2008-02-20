Ad
"A positive role of engaging different players of Europe would be lost," warns Frederik Reinfeldt. (Photo: European Parliament)

Sweden demands EU role for leaders of future presidency countries

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova, STRASBOURG,

Swedish Prime Minister Frederik Reinfeldt has said the EU should outline a list of co-chairing tasks for leaders of future presidency countries after the new post of EU president is established.

Speaking to journalists after his address to the European Parliament on Tuesday (19 February), the Mr Reinfeldt suggested that if there is no role for EU leaders in the future, it could have a negative impact on their engagement with the bloc's agenda.

The Czech Republic and Sweden are th...

