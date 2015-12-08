Ad
Concern is growing in EP over PiS' governing style (Photo: metaphox)

EP to hold debate on Kaczynski's Poland

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European People’s Party (EPP) intends to call a debate on Poland at the European Parliament’s plenary agenda next week, amid concern about democracy and rule of law since a new right-wing government came into power.

Sources told EUobserver they’d like to see a debate with statements from the EU Commission and the Council on “threats to the rule of law,” with support from socialist and liberal MEPs.

There will be no resolution, so voting will not take place.

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

