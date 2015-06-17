Ad
euobserver
27 Conservative MPs voted against Cameron's EU referendum plan (Photo: UK Parliament)

Cameron avoids defeat on EU referendum bill

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

British PM David Cameron was saved from an embarrassing defeat on his EU referendum plans only by the Labour party’s abstention as his government’s bill moved a step closer to completion.

In the House of Commons on Tuesday (16 June), 27 Conservative MPs voted against the government’s plans to scrap the "purdah" - a traditional practice observed in the last four weeks before national elections in the UK, during which the government is expected to remain neutral, with ministers and the ci...



Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.





