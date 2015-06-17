Cameron avoids defeat on EU referendum bill

British PM David Cameron was saved from an embarrassing defeat on his EU referendum plans only by the Labour party’s abstention as his government’s bill moved a step closer to completion.

In the House of Commons on Tuesday (16 June), 27 Conservative MPs voted against the government’s plans to scrap the "purdah" - a traditional practice observed in the last four weeks before national elections in the UK, during which the government is expected to remain neutral, with ministers and the ci...