EU overcomes divisions on posted workers

EU employment ministers struck a compromise on Monday (23 October) to reform the 1996 directive on posted workers.
The new deal, based on a 2016 European Commission proposal, aims to modify current rules and allow people who work temporarily in another member state to earn as much as workers in the country where they are posted.
The issue has divided the EU down the middle, with Western member states backing a change and Easter...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here