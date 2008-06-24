Ad
The final decision will be taken in July when both houses will gather for a congress meeting (Photo: Sénat)

French senators reject Turkish referendum clause

by Elitsa Vucheva,

French senators have rejected a clause approved in May by parliamentarians that would have made it compulsory to hold a referendum on EU membership of large countries, a move that targeted Turkey.

A large majority of the senators – 297 to seven – of all political parties except for the communists voted to scrap the amendment on Monday night (23 June), which they said was "discriminatory" and "offensive" towards Turkey, according to AFP reports.

The text is "inadmissible, scandalo...

