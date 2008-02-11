Ad
Copenhagen asked to check workers' rights before EU treaty ratified

by Lisbeth Kirk, COPENHAGEN,

The Danish government has been advised to seek guarantees on its collective bargaining rights system before the EU's new treaty is ratified.

The call came from the opposition Social Democrats, who have been on alert since the EU's highest court in December ruled that a Swedish trade union picket against cheap Latvian labour was illegal.

"We believe the Lisbon Treaty does secure collective bargaining rights, but the court has delivered a very unclear verdict, which we advise the go...

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Swedish trade unions lose EU labour case

