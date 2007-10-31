EU to delay launch of membership talks with Macedonia

The EU will not give the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia the green light for starting accession talks next week as the Balkan country had hoped, with the European Commission citing political shortcomings for the delay.
According to an annual commission evaluation report to be published next week, seen by Macedonian newspaper Dnevnik, the parliament and the administration are not functioning well enough, and important reforms are still not completed.
"The firing of civil serv...
