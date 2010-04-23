Member states to signal broad backing for diplomatic service blueprint

EU foreign ministers meeting on Monday (26 April) are expected to send a signal of broad backing for foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton's blueprint for a diplomatic service, but a formal decision on the matter depends on the - as yet unimpressed - European Parliament.
According to diplomats speaking on Thursday, member states are generally pleased with the service outline although some technical questions remain
"The overwhelming sense is that the proposal is in the right place...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here