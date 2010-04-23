Ad
euobserver
Catherine Ashton presented her blueprint late last month (Photo: Council of European Union)

Member states to signal broad backing for diplomatic service blueprint

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

EU foreign ministers meeting on Monday (26 April) are expected to send a signal of broad backing for foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton's blueprint for a diplomatic service, but a formal decision on the matter depends on the - as yet unimpressed - European Parliament.

According to diplomats speaking on Thursday, member states are generally pleased with the service outline although some technical questions remain

"The overwhelming sense is that the proposal is in the right place...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Catherine Ashton presented her blueprint late last month (Photo: Council of European Union)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections