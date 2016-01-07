Ad
Cameron wants to enlist Merkel's support for his EU reforms (Photo: Consillium)

Cameron asks Germans to help keep Britain in EU

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

UK prime minister David Cameron appealed to Germany on Thursday (7 January) to support his proposed changes to the EU, arguing they would help to persuade Britons to stay in the bloc.

Cameron is on a visit to Germany, where he met with chancellor Angela Merkel in Bavaria on Wednesday and will outline his reform ideas on Thursday at the annual conference of the sister party of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, the Christian Social Union.

The UK prime minister campaigned in the ...

