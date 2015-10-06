EU states to exchange sweetheart tax deal data

EU member states agreed on Tuesday (6 October) to automatically exchange information on tax rulings, in a move to combat tax evasion by businesses.
Finance ministers decided at a meeting in Luxembourg that starting from 1 January 2017, member states will have to exchange information on advance cross-border tax rulings and advance pricing arrangements.
"Today's agreement means an end to obscure tax agreements between companies and authorities, which can facilitate tax abuse," EU f...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here