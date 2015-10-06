Ad
Revelations over tax rulings in Luxembourg triggered the decision to share information. (Photo: wehereisemil)

EU states to exchange sweetheart tax deal data

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

EU member states agreed on Tuesday (6 October) to automatically exchange information on tax rulings, in a move to combat tax evasion by businesses.

Finance ministers decided at a meeting in Luxembourg that starting from 1 January 2017, member states will have to exchange information on advance cross-border tax rulings and advance pricing arrangements.

"Today's agreement means an end to obscure tax agreements between companies and authorities, which can facilitate tax abuse," EU f...

