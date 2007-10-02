Ad
euobserver
It is a "major" but "realistic" policy, says Ms Wallstrom (Photo: European Community, 2006)

Brussels ups battle for better EU communication

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The European Commission will on Wednesday (3 October) publish an overhaul of its communications strategy, representing a substantial rethink after years of turning a blind eye to the impact of EU policies on citizens.

Communications commissioner Margot Wallstrom aims to move from the current "totally ad hoc" approach to "creating political ownership" for what Europe stands for.

One of the basic proposals in the strategy is to get both MEPs and member states to agree on communicati...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
It is a "major" but "realistic" policy, says Ms Wallstrom (Photo: European Community, 2006)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections