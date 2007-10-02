Brussels ups battle for better EU communication

The European Commission will on Wednesday (3 October) publish an overhaul of its communications strategy, representing a substantial rethink after years of turning a blind eye to the impact of EU policies on citizens.

Communications commissioner Margot Wallstrom aims to move from the current "totally ad hoc" approach to "creating political ownership" for what Europe stands for.

One of the basic proposals in the strategy is to get both MEPs and member states to agree on communicati...