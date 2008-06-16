Irish No raises questions over EU commission size

Ireland's rejection of the Lisbon Treaty has left EU diplomats scratching their heads over the size of the next European Commission. Under current rules, the number of commissioners in the bloc's executive should be capped but it is unclear how.

Diplomats from some member states were already on alert on Friday (13 June) following early reports of a possible Irish No, and discussed the most obvious impact for the institutional set-up of the 27-strong Union if the treaty is delayed or she...