Ireland's Lisbon guarantees and the nomination of the commission president are set to dominate discussions (Photo: EUobserver)

Lisbon treaty and Barroso question to dominate EU summit

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

EU leaders will gather in Brussels on Thursday and Friday for a summit at which they hope to pave the way for Irish voters to say yes to the bloc's new set of institutional rules as well as nominate the next president of the European Commission.

The two issues have been occupying the political and legal minds in Brussels for the last month as they both concern the future workings of the bloc.

The leaders are expected to sign off a series of guarantees - on tax, so-called ethical i...

