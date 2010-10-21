EU atheist-freemason summit 'very odd', says Europe's chief unbeliever

The first ever summit between representatives of secularist, atheist and masonic organisations and the leaders of the European Union's three main institutions was "very odd," Europe's top unbeliever has said.
On Friday (15 October), leaders from what the European Commission describes as "philosophical non-confessional organisations" met with the presidents of the European Commission, Parliament and Council to discuss their views on poverty and social exclusion. The first meeting of its ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here