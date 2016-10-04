Ad
Schulz's term as European parliament president ends 17 January 2017. (Photo: © European Union 2016 - European Parliament)

EP top job battle risks getting ugly

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Strasbourg,

The two biggest European Parliament (EP) political groups will present their candidates for the next president in December, amid rifts over who will get the top post when, and if, the incumbent, Martin Schulz, steps down.

The centre-left S&D, Schulz's group, will present their candidate on 8 December, while the centre-right EPP will do the same on 14 December.

The race is already stirring tension amid rumour that Schulz intends to stay on despite a power-sharing deal between the ...

