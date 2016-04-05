Ad
"Goodbye Sigmundur". Some 10.000 people demonstrated in Reykjavik against their prime minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson's links to tax-havens. "Liar - You are fired!" (Photo: Art Bicnick)

Iceland MPs suspend session over PM tax-haven link

by Thorfinnur Omarsson, Reykjavik,

Iceland's prime minister, Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson, has refused to step down after being accused of hiding assets in an offshore company with the assistance of secretive Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca.

Leaked documents revealed that he and his wealthy partner, now wife, had set up a company in 2007 in the British Virgin Islands through the law firm.

The documents also suggest that he sold his half of the company to her, for $1, on the last day of 2009, just before a new ...

Iceland PM defiant, EU weighs reaction to tax leaks
