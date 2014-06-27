Cameron defiant following Juncker defeat

UK Prime Minister David Cameron insisted that he had no regrets and would "do it all again," despite being soundly defeated in his bid to prevent Jean Claude Juncker becoming the next President of the European Commission.

"I feel totally comfortable with how I handled this," he told a news conference following the EU summit on Friday (27 June).

"In a Europe crying out for reform we've chosen the ultimate Brussels insider who probably knows every furrow in this building," he said.<...