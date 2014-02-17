Hollande and Merkel plan EU 'revival' this WEEK

The French and German leaders will in Paris on Wednesday (19 February) discuss what France is calling “the revival of Europe.”

French President Francois Hollande has announced that his meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her ministers will launch three projects: harmonisation of French and German corporate tax; the creation of a joint company, on the model of aeronautic firm Airbus, specialising in renewable energy; and “a Franco-German partnership for European defence.”