euobserver
Finnish identity cards for foreign citizens resident in Finland will have a brown hue (Photo: Helsingin Sanomat)

Anti-racism campaigners slam Finnish colour-coded ID cards

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

European anti-racism campaigners have criticised moves by Finnish authorities to colour-code the country's ID cards, with bright blue cards for native-born citizens and brown cards for all foreign nationals, calling the new scheme "legalised ethnic profiling".

The scheme, to go into effect from 1 June, aims to make it easier for border guards and police to distinguish individuals. Colour-coding existed previously, with the two cards a light blue and light pink respectively, but, accordi...

