Ad
euobserver
David Cameron will have to sell the Tusk draft deal to his voters and fellow member states as well (Photo: Conservatives)

Cameron-EU deal is 'good enough'

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU-UK draft deal unveiled Tuesday (2 February), which is yet to be agreed by EU leaders, affords British prime minister David Cameron little room for manoeuvre, and has left sceptics unimpressed.

Cameron said Tuesday in a branch of Siemens in Wiltshire that “hand on heart” he had achieved what he promised, and that he would want the UK to opt into the EU because the terms were good.

However, backbencher MPs in Cameron's Conservative Party were left unimpressed, while Nigel Far...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU tables deal on UK demands
EU awaits next step in UK talks this WEEK
Cameron meets EU officials, as UK deal gets closer
David Cameron will have to sell the Tusk draft deal to his voters and fellow member states as well (Photo: Conservatives)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections