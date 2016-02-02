Cameron-EU deal is 'good enough'

The EU-UK draft deal unveiled Tuesday (2 February), which is yet to be agreed by EU leaders, affords British prime minister David Cameron little room for manoeuvre, and has left sceptics unimpressed.

Cameron said Tuesday in a branch of Siemens in Wiltshire that “hand on heart” he had achieved what he promised, and that he would want the UK to opt into the EU because the terms were good.

However, backbencher MPs in Cameron's Conservative Party were left unimpressed, while Nigel Far...