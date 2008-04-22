Brussels abandons plans to protect gays and lesbians

The European Commission has abandoned its plans to protect gays and lesbians against discrimination under pressure from Germany.
An anti-discrimination bill against all forms of discrimination on the grounds laid out in Article 13 of the Amsterdam Treaty had been announced as part of the commission's work programme for 2008.
However, the European executive is now retreating to the safe grounds of focussing solely on disability protection.
The commission is afraid that more c...
