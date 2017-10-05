Slovakia fights EMA staff rejection of Bratislava

Staff at the European Medicines Agency (EMA) are reluctant to exchange London for Bratislava because they "don't know" the Slovak capital, the country's minister of health, Tomas Drucker, said in Brussels on Thursday (5 October).

He responded to a survey of EMA staff, published by the EU agency this week. The poll said if Bratislava is selected as the new host city, at least 72 percent of the staff would prefer to quit their jobs instea...