EU mission struggling in Libya, internal report says

The EU's mission to Libya, EUbam, has provided a bleak assessment of the country amid strained efforts to shore up its cooperation with authorities.

An internal EUbam paper from mid-September, seen by EUobserver, described the ministries and coordination among the internationally-recognised Libyan authorities in Tripoli as broadly chaotic.

"Sustainable progress may remain limited in the absence of a political solution, an end to the military conflict and a return to stability," it...