Merkel survives election 'earthquake'

Angela Merkel looks set to rule Germany for another four years together with liberals and greens, but there is a new troublemaker - the far-right AfD party - on the scene.

The likely coalition emerged after exit polls on Sunday (24 September) said Merkel's centre-right CDU/CSU party won with 32.5 percent and the centre-left SPD got its worst result in decades with 20 percent.

Both mainstream parties lost dozens of seats, paving the way for the far-right Alternative for Germany (A...