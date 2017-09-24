Ad
Merkel's government likely to have a majority of just 348 out of 631 seats (Photo: Reuters)

Merkel survives election 'earthquake'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Angela Merkel looks set to rule Germany for another four years together with liberals and greens, but there is a new troublemaker - the far-right AfD party - on the scene.

The likely coalition emerged after exit polls on Sunday (24 September) said Merkel's centre-right CDU/CSU party won with 32.5 percent and the centre-left SPD got its worst result in decades with 20 percent.

Both mainstream parties lost dozens of seats, paving the way for the far-right Alternative for Germany (A...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

