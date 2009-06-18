Ad
Slovenia - Croatia border dispute: a dead end? (Photo: EU Commission)

Croatia EU timetable slipping away over border dispute

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

Negotiations between Slovenia, Croatia and the European Commission aimed at solving the two countries' long-lasting border dispute have broken down, Slovenia announced on Thursday (18 June), adding it was very unlikely that it would unblock Zagreb's EU accession talks in the immediate future.

The new development came after Croatia's prime minister Ivo Sanader the same day rejected amendments presented by Slovenia on proposals by EU enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn aimed at solving the...

