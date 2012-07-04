Barroso condemns British "delight" at euro crisis

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso Tuesday (3 July) launched an angry attack on British Conservative's in the European Parliament, accusing them of "taking delight" in the eurozone debt crisis.

"Let me just put the facts straight. The country by far that has been spending money with the banking sector is Britain," he said citing the Conservatives' disapproval of the "big bailout programmes in the banking sector in the euro area."

Barroso's outburst in Strasbourg fo...