Dublin referendum turn-out average by midday

Dublin, home to roughly half Ireland's 3 million voters, is seeing average turn-out for a referendum, according to unofficial reports.

Across the capital, voting districts were reporting turnout ranging from nine percent to 18 percent of the total electorate as of midday, averaging 12.6 percent, according to spokespeople for the Dublin City Returning Officer.

The highest turn-out has so far been in Northside, the northern, more working class areas of the city. Working class voters...