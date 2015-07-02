Ad
euobserver
Thessaloniki restaurant: 'And the owner agreed' (Photo: 2 j 15)

Bulgarian lev makes inroads in Greece

by Veselin Zhelev, Sofia,

Greeks used to see Bulgarians as their destitute northern neighbours. But now, with Greek banks closed and the state lurching toward a possible euro exit, hotels and restaurants in northern Greece are taking payments in Bulgarian levs.

“Automatic teller machines in Thessaloniki had run out of cash and nobody could withdraw even five euros”, Rumen Galabinov, a Bulgarian businessman told this website, referring to his recent visit to Greece’s second city.

“After a lunch at a local ...

