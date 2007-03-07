Serbia receives EU membership horizon

The EU on Tuesday (6 March) gave a boost to Serbia's stumbling path to eventual membership of the bloc saying the country could become an official candidate as early as next year.

EU enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn said that if both sides this spring could resume negotiations on a stabilisation and association agreement (SAA) - the first step on the path to EU membership - then talks on the pact could be concluded in autumn.

"And in the light of that, achieving candidate status...