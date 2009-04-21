The European roots of Somali piracy

As global powers ratchet up the naval pressure off the coast of Somalia and the European Union this week prepares to play host to a major international conference on the growing scourge of piracy, very little attention is being paid to the other 'piracy' in the area - the decades of European illegal fishing and dumping of toxic waste in Somali waters.

The Brussels conference - to take place on Wednesday (22 April) and Thursday - will for the most part be a donors' conference that EU for...