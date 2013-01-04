Happy New European Citizens' Year?

The "European Year of the Citizens" in 2013 will put a spotlight on one of the hardest-fought-for EU reforms, the European Citizens' Initiative (ECI).

This new instrument - which says that if 1 million EU citizens from at least seven member states call for a new law, then the European Commission must take notice - lurched into life in Spring last year.

Over the past few months, people filed 23 ECIs with the commission's registry, covering issues such as the environment, health a...