EU rights charter signing attracts protest

The leaders of the three main European institutions on Wednesday (12 December) signed a charter of fundamental rights that will be annexed to the EU's new treaty - but the ceremony faced vocal protests by eurosceptic MEPs demanding a referendum on the document.

The rights charter was signed in the Strasbourg seat of the European Parliament by parliament president Hans-Gert Poettering, European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso and Portuguese prime minister Jose Socrates, the current ...