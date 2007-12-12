Ad
euobserver
“No matter how loud people yell to prevent [other] people from speaking, this is a date of fundamental importance for the history of Europe” (Photo: Portuguese EU presidency 2007)

EU rights charter signing attracts protest

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

The leaders of the three main European institutions on Wednesday (12 December) signed a charter of fundamental rights that will be annexed to the EU's new treaty - but the ceremony faced vocal protests by eurosceptic MEPs demanding a referendum on the document.

The rights charter was signed in the Strasbourg seat of the European Parliament by parliament president Hans-Gert Poettering, European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso and Portuguese prime minister Jose Socrates, the current ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
“No matter how loud people yell to prevent [other] people from speaking, this is a date of fundamental importance for the history of Europe” (Photo: Portuguese EU presidency 2007)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections