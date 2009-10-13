Gambling firm tips Blair for EU president job

Irish gambling firm Paddy Power has tipped former UK premier Tony Blair to become the first EU president, with Dutch, Luxembourgish and Danish men also on good odds.
Mr Blair on Tuesday (13 October) was the 4/6 favourite, followed by Dutch leader Jan Peter Balkenende (4/1), Luxembourg Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker (11/2) and Danish Nato chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen (6/1).
Corruption-tainted former Irish taoiseach Bertie Ahern (50/1) and 76-year old ex-French president Jacques ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
