Ad
euobserver
FPOe's Hofer could become the EU's first postwar far-right head of state (Photo: Hofer's campaign)

Austria's presidential rivals clash over EU and migration

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Austria's presidential candidates have clashed in a TV debate over US president-elect Donald Trump, immigration and the future of the EU before voters head to the polls on Sunday (4 December).

Alexander Van der Bellen, backed by the Greens, and far-right contender Norbert Hofer for the Freedom Party (FPOe) echoed the faultlines where mainstream politics and populism have clashed in Western democracies recently.

Van der Bellen accused Hofer of creating insecurity by threatening to ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU-Turkey migrant deal risks collapse, warns Austria
Austrian candidates both seek Trump effect
Austrian elections: The never-ending story
FPOe's Hofer could become the EU's first postwar far-right head of state (Photo: Hofer's campaign)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections