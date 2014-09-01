Who is Tusk and what does he mean for the EU?

Quiet, pragmatic, tenacious - some compare Donald Tusk, the Polish prime minister and newly-chosen EU Council chief, to German chancellor Angela Merkel. But unlike her, he has “given up” on Moscow, with Russia relations set to make or break his EU tenure.

Tusk will take over the EU baton from Belgium’s Herman Van Rompuy on 1 December.

He might stay for two and a half years or five. But his fellow centre-right leaders have refused to give the job, a priori, to the centre left in ...