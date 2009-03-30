Rasmussen's NATO job at Turkey's mercy

Danish Prime Minister Anders Fogh Rasmussen might not be nominated as NATO's next secretary general at the upcoming summit on Friday, due to Turkey's strong objections for the way he managed the Mohammed cartoon crisis in 2005.

Mr Rasmussen's nomination at the upcoming NATO summit in Strasbourg and Kehl on 3-4 April was never a certainty, with US and UK diplomats confirming separately that there was still no consensus among the 26 allies, soon to be 28, with the membership of Albania an...