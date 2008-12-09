Barroso backs one commissioner per country principle

European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso has thrown his weight behind the idea of preserving the one country, one commissioner principle - the key pre-condition for Ireland to rerun a referendum on the failed Lisbon Treaty.

"I think it should not be a problem to have a commission with 27 members or more," Mr Barroso said on Tuesday (9 December) - hours before all 27 EU leaders meet later this week for what he called the "most crucial summit in recent years."

"We have empiric...