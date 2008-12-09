Ad
euobserver
The overriding goal of this week's EU summit is to reach a deal on how to break through the Lisbon Treaty impasse (Photo: European Communities, 2008)

Barroso backs one commissioner per country principle

EU Political
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso has thrown his weight behind the idea of preserving the one country, one commissioner principle - the key pre-condition for Ireland to rerun a referendum on the failed Lisbon Treaty.

"I think it should not be a problem to have a commission with 27 members or more," Mr Barroso said on Tuesday (9 December) - hours before all 27 EU leaders meet later this week for what he called the "most crucial summit in recent years."

"We have empiric...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The overriding goal of this week's EU summit is to reach a deal on how to break through the Lisbon Treaty impasse (Photo: European Communities, 2008)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections