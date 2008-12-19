Ad
euobserver
Turkey wants Brussels to put more pressure on Cyprus to move forward with peace talks over the divided island (Photo: EU Commission)

Turkey EU accession talks inch forward

by Renata Goldirova,

The European Union agreed to open talks on two policy areas of Turkey's 35-chapter accession package on Friday (19 December), bringing the overall number of chapters open to ten. Turkey, for its part, urged the 27-nation bloc to pressure Greece over the divided island of Cyprus.

"The European Union has a very heavy responsibility to assume. That is to say that the Greek part of the island, which is today a part of the EU, must be strongly encouraged to move towards a durable and com...

