Financial crisis slowing enlargement, Prague warns

Despite "fatigue" setting in amongst EU member states as a result of the ongoing economic crisis, the process of enlargement of the bloc should not be neglected, the Czech deputy prime minister, Alexandr Vondra, said on Wednesday (18 February).

"Yes, there is an enlargement fatigue among some member states ...Of course, you know, everybody is now concentrating on the crisis," Mr Vondra, whose country currently chairs the EU, said at a conference organised by the Brussels-based European ...