Ad
euobserver
Enlargement day 1 May 2004 in Brussels (Photo: European Commission)

Financial crisis slowing enlargement, Prague warns

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

Despite "fatigue" setting in amongst EU member states as a result of the ongoing economic crisis, the process of enlargement of the bloc should not be neglected, the Czech deputy prime minister, Alexandr Vondra, said on Wednesday (18 February).

"Yes, there is an enlargement fatigue among some member states ...Of course, you know, everybody is now concentrating on the crisis," Mr Vondra, whose country currently chairs the EU, said at a conference organised by the Brussels-based European ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Enlargement day 1 May 2004 in Brussels (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections