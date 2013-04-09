Ad
euobserver
Former budget minister Cahuzac lied about his Swiss bank accounts (Photo: Parti socialiste/Mathieu Delmestre)

French ministers in transparency move after tax scandal

EU Political
by Valentina Pop,

All members of France's Socialist government are to publish their financial assets within days as President Francois Hollande struggles to overcome a tax fraud scandal involving his former budget minister.

Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Monday (8 April) "wealth declarations of all the members of government will be made public by 15 April" as part of a set of new financial transparency measures.

A cabinet meeting on Wednesday is due to approve the measures, with finance m...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

France in turmoil over tax-dodging minister
Former budget minister Cahuzac lied about his Swiss bank accounts (Photo: Parti socialiste/Mathieu Delmestre)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections