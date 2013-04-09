French ministers in transparency move after tax scandal

All members of France's Socialist government are to publish their financial assets within days as President Francois Hollande struggles to overcome a tax fraud scandal involving his former budget minister.

Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Monday (8 April) "wealth declarations of all the members of government will be made public by 15 April" as part of a set of new financial transparency measures.

A cabinet meeting on Wednesday is due to approve the measures, with finance m...