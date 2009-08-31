Ad
euobserver
Trade unions across Europe are divided over Lisbon (Photo: ETUC)

Workers' rights hot topic in Lisbon 2 campaign

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips,

Ireland's second biggest trade union on Monday encouraged its members to vote No in the country's upcoming referendum on the Irish Treaty, accusing the document of cementing restrictions on workers' rights delivered in a series of recent decisions by the European Court of Justice.

Unite, a joint Anglo-Irish trade union, representing some 60,000 workers in Ireland, warned that the additional guarantees extracted by the government after the treaty was defeated in the country's first refer...

euobserver

