Dutch far-right defector raises calls for snap elections

Hero Brinkman, a Dutch MP, has announced his departure from the far-right PVV party headed by Geert Wilders, raising doubts over the survival of the current government.

"As a convinced democrat, I can no longer function in a party that completely centers around one person," he told reporters in The Hague on Tuesday (20 March). "All my efforts [to democratise the party] have always been sabotaged."

The PVV is not like other parties in that it has no members and therefore no interna...