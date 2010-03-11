Ad
The commission headquarters: Many lobby consultancies are ignoring the commission's registry (Photo: European Commission)

Majority of Brussels lobby firms avoid registry

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Over 60 percent of Brussels-based lobbying consultancies have yet to sign up to the European Commission's lobby register, almost two years after it was first launched.

According to a fresh survey of the commission's initiative by the Alliance for Lobbying Transparency and Ethics Regulation (Alter-EU) to be published on Thursday (11 March), of the 286 lobbying consultancies known to provide such services in the European capital, only 112, or 39.2 percent have signed up to the registry.

