euobserver
The German court has acknowledged the competences of the EU court (Photo: wikiepdia)

German judges strengthen EU court, clarify Lisbon ruling

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Germany's constitutional court has laid down the ground rules for controlling decisions by the EU top's court, an area that had been left unclear after a controversial 2009 ruling by Germany's highest judges on the Lisbon Treaty, the EU's new rule book.

In a ruling with far-reaching implications, the German court on Thursday (26 August), gave the green light to a 2005 judgement by the EU court that had called a German law "inapplicable."

Thursday's pronouncement backed by seven of...

EU Political
EU Political
euobserver

